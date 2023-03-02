SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a leading distributor of Medicare insurance policies and owner of an emerging Healthcare Services platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, President, Bob Grant, and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Clement, will participate in Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in New York City. Management will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 1:15pm ET and will be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and interested parties can access the event here, as well as under the Events and Presentations section of SelectQuote’s Investor Relations website: https%3A%2F%2Fir.selectquote.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health, and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads.

With an ecosystem offering high touchpoints for consumers across Insurance, Medicare, Pharmacy, and Value-Based Care, the company now has four core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Healthcare Services, SelectQuote Life, and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior serves the needs of a demographic that sees around 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. SelectQuote Healthcare Services is comprised of the SelectRx Pharmacy, a specialized medication management pharmacy, and Population Health which proactively connects its members with best-in-class healthcare services that fit each member's unique healthcare needs. The platform improves health outcomes and lowers healthcare costs through proactive engagement and access to high-value healthcare solutions.

