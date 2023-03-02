VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets supporting commercial and government markets, today announced that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. A conference call will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of VSE’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.vsecorp.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference on March 9, 2023: Domestic Live: (877) 407-0789 International Live: (201) 689-8562 Web link: Click+Here To listen to a replay of the teleconference through March 23, 2023: Domestic Replay: (844) 512-2921 International Replay: (412) 317-6671 Replay PIN Number: 13735917

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets. Core services include MRO services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s services and products, visit www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by applicable securities laws. For discussions identifying some important factors that could cause actual VSE results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this news release, see VSE’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and VSE specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future.

