Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence(AI)-powered learning solutions provider, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Sukaran Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. (ET) Dial-in number: 416-764-8646 or 1-888-396-8049 Italy: +39 800 797 692 UK: +44 0800 652 2435 Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F220009157+%0A

Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.docebo.com Replay: 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070

Available until March 16, 2023 Replay passcode: 609144#

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

