AMERISERV FINANCIAL BANK WINS IOLTA RFP

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: ASRV) -- AmeriServ Financial Bank announced today that it has been selected as the winning bank by the Pennsylvania Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts (IOLTA) Board through a statewide Request for Proposal (RFP) process that was initiated in 2022. As part of this new partnership, AmeriServ will service business deposit accounts for the organization including municipal NOW and money market accounts. This new banking relationship should provide AmeriServ Financial with additional stable core deposits that the bank will utilize to generate loans which support economic activity in the communities in which it operates.

The core mission of the Pennsylvania IOLTA Board is to support the provision of civil legal services to the Commonwealth's poor and disadvantaged. The IOLTA Board is a not-for-profit grantmaking organization operating under the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. AmeriServ has been a long-standing participant in the IOLTA Board's "Platinum Leader Bank" program in which financial institutions voluntarily go above and beyond eligibility requirements to ensure the success of the IOLTA program and increase funding for legal aid.

"We are excited and honored to have been selected by our peers at the IOLTA Board to provide the banking services it needs to continue its mission. Like the IOLTA Board, we share its commitment to providing the products and services that often elude a community's poor and disadvantaged. In this case, the legal services that the IOLTA Board's grant recipients provide coupled with the banking community's commitment to supporting this important program helps to insure more people receive the legal representation they deserve," Jeffrey Stopko, AmeriServ president and chief executive officer, said.

"As the largest funder of civil legal aid in the Commonwealth, we consider it essential to partner with a financial institution that understands and supports our mission. Among the banking proposals we received through the RFP, AmeriServ's proposal quickly rose to the top due to its commitment to its community and employees, personal customer service approach, and long-time status as an IOLTA Platinum Leader Bank," Stephanie Libhart, PA IOLTA Board executive director, said.

ABOUT THE PA IOLTA –
The Pennsylvania IOLTA Board awards grants to legal services organizations, pro bono programs, and law schools to support civil legal assistance for those without the financial means to retain counsel. The organization partners with lawyers and financial institutions to ensure the success of the program and to increase funding for legal aid.

ABOUT AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. –
AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through 17 community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland. The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. On December 31, 2022, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.4 billion and a book value of $6.20 per common share. For more information, visit www.ameriserv.com.

ameriserv_financial_inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE23584&sd=2023-02-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameriserv-financial-bank-wins-iolta-rfp-301754879.html

SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE23584&Transmission_Id=202302231602PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE23584&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.