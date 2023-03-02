Grupo Televisa ( TV, Financial) (0.2% of net assets as of December 31, 2022) (TV – $4.56 – NYSE) is Mexico’s largest cable broadband provider and satellite distribution (through its 58.7% ownership of Sky Mexico). In early 2022 Televisa merged its content production and distribution business into U.S.-based Univision in exchange for a 45% stake in the new company. With a dominant position in Spanish-language content, Televisa-Univision is poised to launch a streaming service, called ViX, addressing 600 million Spanish speakers around the world. Meanwhile, Televisa is increasing their investment in Mexican broadband where penetration of 60% lags the U.S. We expect the continued recovery in post-COVID Mexican advertising spending as well as growth in pay-TV and broadband penetration to benefit Televisa over time.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund fourth-quarter 2022 commentary.