BankUnited, Inc. ( NYSE:BKU, Financial), (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, reflecting an 8% increase from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2023.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $37 billion at December 31, 2022 is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com%2FBankUnited.Official and on Twitter %40BankUnited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005910/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership