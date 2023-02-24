Lion Announces Move into Green Digital Finance/Carbon Finance Sector

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services as well as a developer of new growth products including SPAC sponsorship, NFT and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced that it will lead the deployment of technological innovation and digital services in the carbon finance field, taking a deep-seated role in emerging carbon markets, which includes but is not limited to areas such as carbon trading and financing, thus strengthening its core business model and opening up the ceiling for future growth.

Carbon finance refers to any and all kinds of financial transactions and institutional arrangements that serve to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). It originated from two international agreements, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Kyoto Protocol. The three market mechanisms stipulated in the latter gave birth to a carbon financial market with carbon dioxide emission rights as the underlying assets.

According to 2022 Review of Carbon Markets by Refinitiv, the total transaction volume of the global carbon market reached a record 865 billion euros in 2022 and is estimated to continue to grow, with already six consecutive years of growth in global carbon market transactions. Under the backdrop of global consensus on climate action and carbon strategy, cooperation between financial institutions and related industries across the globe will play an increasingly important role within the carbon markets putting increased focus and value on digitalization to tackle issues such as consensus and liquidity.

Lion currently holds Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Type 1, Type 2, Type 4, Type 5 and Type 9 licenses issued by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission, the Capital Markets Service (CMS) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the full securities investment business license from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) as well as a Digital Asset Self-Operated Trading license from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Mr. Wang Chunning (Wilson), CEO of Lion Group Holding Ltd, said, "Lion has stepped into the field of carbon finance, this is a key step in our global corporate strategy to maintain our competitiveness in the global marketplace. I believe a differentiated green sustainable development strategy will greatly enhance competencies in all areas of our core business and we will be poised to take advantage of key ESG value creation opportunities."

"Being a global service provider committed to full compliance coupled with Lion's existing core competencies in Financial and Web3.0 technology, paves a strong foundation on which to build Lion's digital carbon trading business. With the building out and expansion of our digital carbon finance business, we will have huge development potential when it comes to the provision of carbon financial services for the carbon markets as well as driving the growth of carbon finance-related derivative products," he continued.

"In the future, we will continue to increase our efforts in the fields of fintech, digital carbon finance, AIGC, ESG, Web 3.0 and more. Lion will devote itself to promoting the high-speed construction and high-quality sustainable development of the digital financial ecosystem business, creating meaningful growth and value for our shareholders," Mr. Wang remarked.

Contacts

Lion Group Holding
Tel: +852 2820 9011
Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC
William Zima
Tel: +1 203 682 8233
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN24024&sd=2023-02-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lion-announces-move-into-green-digital-financecarbon-finance-sector-301755185.html

SOURCE Lion Group Holding Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN24024&Transmission_Id=202302240400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN24024&DateId=20230224
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.