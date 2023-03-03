SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ("Metro One" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ("Shelfy.io" or "Shelfy"), will showcase its patented mobile commerce product, Shelfy.io - the platform that converts online stores into a native mobile app without any programming, at Smart Retail Tech Expo, the UK's leading show bringing digital innovation to the retail sector which is set to run February 28th and March 1st at the ExCeL in London.

The Shelfy.io plug-in will be on display at Stand Number ST263 and available for download.

Shelfy.io is a patented SaaS product with an innovative shelf-based interface that revolutionizes the customer journey, creates a highly convertible shopping experience, and increases retail revenues substantially.

Ami Bukris, the CEO of Shelfy.io, stated that "Shelfy's patented technology, including the shelf-based interface, passive selection, and more, brings innovation to the retail sector and creates an elevated shopping journey."

Anat Basat, Shelfy's VP of Growth, added, "Shelfy.io is simple plug & play. No coding or design skills are required. There's automatic product sync, and it is highly customizable. A powerful and mind-blowing sales channel enables retailers to achieve growth."

About Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.

Metro One is the parent company of Israel-based Stratford Ltd., which operates Shelfy (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

Contact Information

Jacqueline Danforth

30 North Gould Street

Suite 2990

Sheridan, WY 82801

Office: 403-693-8004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.

