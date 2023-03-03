VAALCO Energy Receives Exemptive Relief from Canadian Securities Authorities Regarding Future Canadian Filings

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received exemptive relief from the applicable Canadian securities authorities regarding future filing requirements. VAALCO became a reporting issuer in each of the provinces of Canada by virtue of its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, which made it subject to Canadian continuous disclosure and other reporting obligations under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities have issued a decision document (the “Decision”) granting the Company exemptive relief from the requirements contained in Canada’s National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). As a result of the Decision, and provided that certain conditions set out in the Decision are met on an on-going basis, the Company will not be required to comply with the Canadian requirements of NI 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and, accordingly, will not be required to file Form 51-101F1 Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information or related forms and disclosure as part of its annual filings. In lieu of such filings, the Decision permits the Company to provide disclosure in respect of its oil and gas activities in the form permitted by, and in accordance with, the legal requirements imposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules of the New York Stock Exchange. The Decision also provides that the Company is required to file all such oil and gas disclosures with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com as soon as practicable after such disclosure is filed with the SEC.

A copy of the Decision may be found on the website of the Alberta Securities Commission at www.asc.ca.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada.

Following its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)+00 1 713 623 0801
Website:www.vaalco.com
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)+00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange
Buchanan (UK Financial PR)+44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Jon Krinks[email protected]

VAALCO-Energy-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.