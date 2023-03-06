Hess Midstream LP Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”), announced the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2023. A copy of the annual report is available on Hess Midstream’s website, www.hessmidstream.com, by selecting “Investors” and then “SEC Filings.”

Shareholders may request printed copies of our annual report on Form 10-K, which includes Hess Midstream’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing Investor Relations at: [email protected].

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess Corporation and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. More information is available at www.hessmidstream.com.

