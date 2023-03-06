SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. ( FGEN) today announced that Mark Eisner, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to be held in Boston on March 5 - 8, 2023. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Panel Information:

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Panel topic: Respiratory/Infections

Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of the event will be available to investors and other interested parties on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), metastatic pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in Phase 3 clinical development in China for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com .

