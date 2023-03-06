CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation ( IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, March 6 after the close of trading. Immuneering’s management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



To access the call by phone, please use this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. After the live webcast, the event will be archived for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, which is designed to have an accelerated cadence relative to IMM-1-104, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com

