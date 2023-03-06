Enlight Renewable Energy To Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tel Aviv, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) ( ENLT), a global renewable energy platform, plans to hold its Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.

Management will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

  • Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6be483f1b52b4541a4c425933c76b2e3
Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

  • Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yjzqcnph

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://enlightenergy.co.il/info/investors/.

About Enlight Renewable Energy:

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO ( ENLT) in 2023.

For additional information:

Enlight Renewable Energy
Dan Politi
[email protected]

The Blueshirt Group, for Enlight:
Alex Wellins
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3NzMxMSM1NDMxNzE3IzIyNTY2MzI=
ENLIGHT-RENEWABLE-ENERGY-LTD.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.