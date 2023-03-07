BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) CEO Brian E. O’Toole was nominated for the most prestigious award in the satellite industry, Via Satellite’s2022 Satellite Executive of the Year Award. Nominees are chosen for durable contributions made to the global satellite market including innovative technologies, best practices, important services, or any combination of these. Likewise, it recognizes lasting contributions of their achievements.

O’Toole has led BlackSky’s efforts in pioneering a new chapter of innovation as the earth imaging industry moves from traditional mapping to dynamic monitoring and real-time geospatial intelligence. This award recognizes both his positive contributions toward those efforts as well as the validation BlackSky has received in the form of multiple government contract awards for the company’s novel dynamic monitoring approach.

In the last twelve months, O’Toole’s leadership brought about industry-changing impact as BlackSky doubled the capacity of its constellation, including three back-to-back launches in less than 30 days that enabled hourly monitoring of most locations around the globe. BlackSky also won the largest contract in the company’s history, worth over $1 billion dollars over the next 10 years.

The winner of the 2022 Satellite Executive of the Year will be determined by a combination of the Via Satellite editorial team and votes that come directly from industry. The public can vote for O’Tooleonline.

"I am honored to receive this nomination and thankful to the BlackSky team for all the hard work that has reaped success after success this past year," said BlackSky CEO Brian E. O’Toole. "We have built BlackSky with the aspiration of being the world’s leader in real-time global intelligence and the last year has been an incredible year of growth and innovation for our business and the customers and partners we serve.”

“BlackSky has never been more focused than now on continuing to be pioneers and providing our customers and partners on-demand, real-time dynamic monitoring of the most important and strategic economic assets in the world,” O’Toole added.

“The Satellite Executive of the Year award remains the most prestigious individual award in our industry. It has been running now since 1988 and has seen a wide spectrum of winners across all different parts of the industry,” said Mark Holmes, senior editorial director of Via Satellite. “The award is the past, the present and the future wrapped in one, and the winner joins a club of people that spans multiple decades and eras.”

Voting closes at noon ET on March 14. The winner will be announced at SATELLITE 2023 on Wednesday, March 15 at the Via Satellite Awards Luncheon, which is open to all conference-level attendees. Register for SATELLITE here and press can register here.

For more information on the award, or to vote for O’Toole, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.satellitetoday.com%2Fvote.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

About Via Satellite

Via Satellite provides essential news and expert business analysis on the global satellite communications marketplace, including current and evolving applications, infrastructure issues, technology, and business and regulatory developments around the word reaches the most engaged community of satellite professionals and qualified industry decision makers.

About SATELLITE 2023

SATELLITE unites a diverse community of aerospace and connectivity thought leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, end-users and enthusiasts from around the world for the largest and most important global satellite technology event of the year. The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition will take place on March 13-16, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001). For more information, please visit www.SATShow.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled “Risk Factors” on BlackSky’s registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

