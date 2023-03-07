Docebo+Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider, announced today that Industry Analyst firm, Talented Learning, named Docebo as a Powerhouse on its first annual RightFit Solutions Grid™ for Learning Systems, the highest level for All-Purpose Learning Solutions.

Specifically, this grid maps vendors along two core dimensions --- Breadth of Purpose: From general purpose to highly specialized use (X-axis) and Complexity/Cost: From simple/low-cost to sophisticated/high-cost (Y-axis) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Talented Learning identifies “Powerhouse” All-Purpose Learning Systems best for medium to larger global organizations with complex requirements and workflows that train any combination of employees, customers, or partners and require significant services support from a vendor to migrate from another solution(s).

Talented Learning’s %3Ci%3ERightFit+Solutions+Grid%26trade%3B%3C%2Fi%3E is part of its 2023+Commerical+LMS+%26amp%3B+Learning+Systems+Report, an independent research study comparing the top 40 commercial learning systems available on the market today. The report enables corporate buyers of NextGen HR and learning solutions to make informed decisions around their solution needs and evaluate their procurement options based on five critical factors: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Future Trajectories.

In his report, John Leh, Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, said, “Docebo has proven its ability to deliver high-level LMS functionality and high configurability with strong audience management for concurrent employee, customer, and partner program support and supports the highest number of use cases compared to all other alternatives in the market.”

“John Leh is a trusted tech industry veteran with a deep knowledge of learning systems who has been on the front line with buyers and understands their needs,” said Claudio Erba, CEO & Founder at Docebo. “Being recognized in the top position of this grid in a very competitive space is an honor and proof that the needs of the enterprise market have outgrown the traditional LMS function of onboarding new employees, demanding a solution that extends learning to all audiences — customers, employees, partners, franchisees and more. We are proud to be a trusted partner to our customers, offering solutions that scale with them as they grow.”

The report also ranks Docebo among the highest in the following areas:

Best AI-Supported

Best Content Creation

Best Content Types & Standards

Best eCommerce

Best Gamification

Best Globalization

Best Mobile-Responsive Design

Best Mobile Reporting & Analytics

Best Skills & Competencies

Best Social Learning Platform

Best VILT & ILT Classroom Learning Capabilities

Best Assisted Setup

Best Full-Service Setup

Best Employee LMS

Best Channel LMS

Best Customer LMS

Best Extended Enterprise LMS

Best Content-as-a-Business Vendor

Docebo has offices in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, UAE, and Australia. The company continues to be recognized as a global market leader, including Best+Learning+Management+Systems+for+2023 by eLearning Industry, a 2023+Corporate+LMS+Leader+for+Europe, among 16 other Winter Awards by G2 Crowd, multiple HCM+Excellence+Awards from Brandon Hall Group, and two consecutive years of Tech+Cares+Awards from TrustRadius for demonstrating strong corporate social responsibility.

Talented Learning’s RightFit Solutions Grid™ and 2023 Commercial LMS & Learning Systems Report are available here.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s customized end-to-end learning solutions, enterprises worldwide are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create an authentic learning culture within their organization.

About Talented Learning:

Talented Learning is a fiercely independent research, consulting, and education firm devoted to helping organizations of all types choose and use modern learning systems and related technologies for their unique business needs. Founded in 2014 by e-learning industry veteran John+Leh, Talented Learning aims to advance awareness and adoption of learning technology that adds business value — primarily for the extended enterprise. For more information, visit TalentedLearning.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.

