Today, the Nextdoor Kind Foundation awarded 20 U.S. small business owners of color microgrants from the Keep It Local Business Fund. The fund is the first phase of the Foundation’s commitment to providing local grants to help neighbors strengthen their local communities. In partnership with the NAACP, the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation, and Hello Alice, the free platform helping over one million small businesses launch and grow, the grant program awarded a total of $100,000 in microgrants to entrepreneurs, enabling them to help strengthen and support communities at a local level.

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation was created with a mission to fund microgrants to individuals, nonprofits, and small businesses, enabling them to solve challenges and organize in their own neighborhoods and communities. In addition to the grant, recipients will receive resources and tools to grow their business on the Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) platform and access to personalized training.

Small businesses make up the vast majority of businesses in the U.S, heavily contributing to local communities, economies, and innovation. While the sector continues to grow, due to systemic barriers, entrepreneurs of color are less likely to have access to capital and business mentorship than other entrepreneurs. The Nextdoor Kind Foundation seeks to help local leaders continue to thrive and create value for their communities.

Meet the Microgrant Recipients

More than 7,000 grant application submissions were received from across the country. Applications ranged from a variety of industries including construction, wellness, educational services, food service and more.

Below are the inaugural 2023 Keep It Local Grant Recipients:

Black Men's Health Clinic, Austin, Texas Cafe Coco Latte, Aurora, Ill. California Hardwood Floor Co, Baton Rouge, LA C. K. Cleaning Specialists, Inc, Bradenton, FL Davis Transport Services LLC, Euclid, Ohio Education Media, LLC, Long Beach, CA Geniuscribes, Friendswood, Texas Growth & Guidance Counseling, Oak Lawn, Ill Health Care Solutions of Delaware Valley (HCS), Media, Pa Julian's House LLC, Cypress, Texas Matrescence Occupational Therapy, Austin, Texas Melospeech Inc., Temecula, CA MsP’sGFree Inc., Chicago, Ill Purple Ribbon Chef, Chicago, Ill Seed At The Table LLC, Compton, CA Soulgood, Dallas, Texas The Hardy Clinic, Atlanta, GA The Heart of Art: Coaching For Creatives, Oakland, CA Wheatley Montessori School, Greenville, S.C. World City Center, Los Angeles, CA

Ingrid and Dyon Crawford founded their company, Julian’s House, out of love for their son, Julian who was born with developmental challenges. She sought to create a day habilitation program for youth and adults in Cypress, Texas, that would provide a home-like experience and quality.

“Julian’s smile is our guiding light when we open our doors to young adults and adults who are intellectually and developmentally disabled. In this house, our guests are family and are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve and are taught basic life skills,” said Ingrid. “I am honored my business was selected as a grant recipient. This funding will enable us to begin seeking a large facility as we’re outgrowing our current location and have a waiting list of people we currently cannot serve.”

To read more about 2023 grant recipients, visit here.

“We were blown away by the quality and number of submissions we received for the Keep It Local Business Fund. It’s an indicator that local businesses remain in the forefront of thriving communities. It’s also a reminder in our belief that good ideas start at the grassroots level,” said Shireen Santosham, Executive Director, Nextdoor Kind Foundation. “Our first-ever grantees are a reflection of what ‘keep it local’ means — an unyielding commitment to their communities with the mission to make a positive impact — they are true changemakers.”

“Black families must have equal opportunity to create generational wealth if we are going to achieve true racial equity. One of the most crucial tools to achieving this goal is providing Black entrepreneurs with the resources necessary to grow their businesses and enrich their communities. That's why NAACP proudly leads partnerships like this one with Nextdoor Kind Foundation and Hello Alice to cultivate strong, small Black-owned businesses and provide grants to ensure they can thrive,” said NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson. “This partnership will work to break down barriers and create opportunities for Black business owners. When corporations and advocates share the same vision of progress, we all win.”

Microgrants for Communities to Launch Later this Year

The Nextdoor Kind Foundation believes that neighbors are the best source of ideas to improve their own communities. Later this year, the Nextdoor Kind Foundation will launch microgrants to nonprofit community leaders seeking to positively impact their neighborhoods.

To learn more about the Keep It Local Business Fund, visit the+Nextdoor+Kind+Foundation+here.

About NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. The NAACP has over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Their mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

About Hello Alice

Founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, Hello Alice is a free platform serving more than one million small business owners across the United States. Committed to equitable access to capital for women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, veterans, and entrepreneurs with disabilities, Hello Alice offers funding, education, tools, and curated opportunities. Working with enterprise business services, ecosystem partners, affiliates, and government agencies, Hello Alice provides its growing community with everything they need to grow their businesses. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com, as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

