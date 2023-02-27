SELECTIVE CROWNS 4th ANNUAL COLLEGE INSURANCE COMPETITION WINNER

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of North Carolina at Charlotte's team of insurance-minded students won Selective Insurance's 2023 College Competition, an annual program for aspiring insurance professionals.

Selective__Logo.jpg

During the month-long challenge, eight teams from universities nationwide operated simulated insurance agencies. The Indiana State University team placed second, and the Illinois State University team came in third place.

"Selective's College Competition provides students with enriching, hands-on experience that gives real-world insight into a potential insurance career," said Robert Redden, Vice President, Distribution Strategy and Insurance Learning Services, Selective. "Each team proved they understand the complexities of running a profitable insurance agency, making thoughtful business decisions, and managing financial solvency with help from Selective-appointed insurance agency mentors. These students are the next generation of bright insurance industry leaders."

Selective gives a monetary donation to the top three team's chapters of Gamma Iota Sigma, an international, professional fraternity that promotes, encourages, and sustains student interest in insurance, risk management, and actuarial science professions.

About Selective's College Competition

Selective's College Competition assembles student teams that obtain valuable insurance career-building experience and networking opportunities. Industry experts from Selective and independent insurance agencies mentor them. The Competition takes place in February, during Insurance Careers Month, which celebrates and highlights the fulfilling and diverse careers available in insurance. During the Competition, each team operates a simulated insurance agency. The students leverage their education and experiences to make informed business decisions about building market share, developing products and services, growing profit, promoting their firm, and contending with competitors.

Teams in Selective's 2023 College Competition (and their mentors) included: Appalachian State University (Granite Insurance/ECM Solutions), Gallaudet University (Barnes-Bollinger Insurance Services), Illinois State University (The Horton Group), Indiana State University (Gibson Insurance), Le Moyne College (NBT Insurance Agency), Middle Tennessee State University (Palmer & Wallace), Temple University (Hardenbergh Insurance Group), and The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (ECM Solutions).

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective has been honored and awarded for its unique position as a leading insurance group and employer of choice, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and three consecutive years as a certified Great Place to Work®. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY25736&sd=2023-02-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-crowns-4th-annual-college-insurance-competition-winner-301756631.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY25736&Transmission_Id=202302271058PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY25736&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.