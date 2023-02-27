Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TWO PIERCE PLACE ITASCA, IL 60143

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $743.00Mil. The top holdings were PCG(54.12%), DAL(26.45%), and CBRE(11.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PCG by 29,523,048 shares. The trade had a 37.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.12.

On 02/27/2023, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $15.65 per share and a market cap of $35.66Bil. The stock has returned 38.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DAL by 138,913 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.14.

On 02/27/2023, Delta Air Lines Inc traded for a price of $38.035 per share and a market cap of $24.39Bil. The stock has returned -8.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC bought 4,600 shares of NYSE:CBRE for a total holding of 1,080,476. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.84999999999999.

On 02/27/2023, CBRE Group Inc traded for a price of $85.44 per share and a market cap of $26.99Bil. The stock has returned -13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CLF by 27,010 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.06.

On 02/27/2023, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc traded for a price of $20.69 per share and a market cap of $10.65Bil. The stock has returned -4.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BEN by 644 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.83.

On 02/27/2023, Franklin Resources Inc traded for a price of $29.495 per share and a market cap of $14.76Bil. The stock has returned 2.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 30.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.