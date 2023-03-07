JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. ( SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight now provides next-day service in 435 lanes across its Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets. Saia added an additional 78 lanes to its next-day service effective today. The service enhancement includes points in, but not limited to, Albany, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Springfield and Boston, Massachusetts; New Haven, Connecticut; Youngstown, Ohio; Allentown, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Providence, Rhode Island; and Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; as well as Wilmington, Delaware.



Because of the reduced transit times, customers will now receive a one day delivery improvement on freight moving between these points, allowing for more direct schedules and enhanced service.

“Since we began our expansion in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets, our primary goal has been to provide our customers with more direct service points, supported by our industry-leading transportation and logistics services,” stated Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. “This one day transit enhancement demonstrates our commitment to our ‘Customer First’ core value and builds on the success we’ve seen in the marketplace.”

“Since 2017, we’ve opened 42 terminals. This investment in our network has allowed us to get closer to the customer and offer the best service in the industry,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “Proximity to the customer creates an ability to say ‘yes’ and increased density lets us continue to improve transit times while maintaining the consistency we demand from our teams. Recent terminal openings in Princeton and Morgantown, West Virginia, and these changes to transit, are excellent examples of what you will continue to see by utilizing Saia as your carrier.”

The transit time reductions were made possible because of continued network optimization and is supported by our dedicated employee’s commitment in putting the “Customer First.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. ( SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 190 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia was also named one of Women In Trucking’s “2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

