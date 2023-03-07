Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) and Elicio Therapeutics is fair to Angion shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Elicio shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Angion common stock and current Angion shareholders are expected to own approximately 34.5% of the newly combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Angion shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Angion and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Angion shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Angion shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Angion shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Angion shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005797/en/