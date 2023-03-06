Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 before the U.S. stock market opens. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast along with a supplemental investor presentation will be available on www.investors.sghc.com. A replay of the audio call will be available for one year following the live call.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

