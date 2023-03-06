MONROE, Mich., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced that Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Lucian, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, on March 6, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 167 of the 346 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.