Today, Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that after the market close it made available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to provide additional insights related to fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results.

On March 1, 2023, Ms. Shults and Daniel Jenkins, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference.

On March 2, 2023, Ms. Shults and Mr. Jenkins will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at Barclay’s 2023 Investment Grade Energy and Pipeline Corporate Days event.

On March 13, 2023, Ms. Shults and Shelby Keltner, Manager of Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 2023 Mizuho Energy Summit.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

