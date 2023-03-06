HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it had been notified by Nasdaq that Strata has regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements regarding minimum bid price, Rule 5550(a)(2).



Robert Moccia, Strata’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am pleased to announce that we have received notification that we have regained full compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements, and we look forward to our continued focus on growing our business.”

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear ® X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.