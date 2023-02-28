Nel ASA: Expanding production capacity in Wallingford

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 28, 2023

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel ASA (Nel), (OSE: NEL) has taken the final investment decision to expand the production capacity at its PEM electrolyser manufacturing facility in Wallingford, Connecticut. The expansion will bring annual production capacity towards 500 MW in 2025.

"This is an important milestone for Nel," says Nel's CEO, Håkon Volldal. "With this expansion, we will increase PEM production capacity substantially and simultaneously reduce stack cost and improve stack efficiency."

The investment cost is estimated at approximately NOK 260 million, and the new production line is expected to reach nameplate capacity in 2025.

"Last year we opened the world's first fully automated alkaline electrolyser plant in Herøya, Norway. Now we will industrialize the PEM platform, and the expansion in Wallingford is an important first step," says Volldal.

The development of the ~500 MW PEM production line will be a substantial contributor to further expansion plans in the US, where developing a quality production concept is crucial for preparing Nel's planned Gigafactory.

The planned Gigafactory will have a potential of up to ~4 GW production capacity, distributed between both PEM and Alkaline.

"We are considering three attractive alternatives in three different states and will make a final decision shortly," says Volldal.

Nel is also expanding in Norway. The company recently started constructing the second production line at the Herøya facility, and the production capacity is expected to reach approximately 1 GW in April 2024.

"During the last months, we have received significant purchase orders for large-scale electrolyser projects. Therefore, we have ramped up production from three to five shifts, meaning that production is now running around the clock, also on the weekends," says Volldal.

For additional information, please contact:

Kjell Christian Bjørnsen, CFO, +47 917 02 097
Wilhelm Flinder, Head of Investor Relations, +47 936 11 350
Lars Nermoen, Head of Communications, +47 902 40 153

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel has a history tracing back to 1927 and is today a leading pure play hydrogen technology company with a global presence. The company specializes in electrolyser technology for production of renewable hydrogen, and hydrogen fueling equipment for road-going vehicles. Nel's product offerings are key enablers for a green hydrogen economy, making it possible to decarbonize various industries such as transportation, refining, steel, and ammonia.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO26980&sd=2023-02-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nel-asa-expanding-production-capacity-in-wallingford-301757484.html

SOURCE NEL ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO26980&Transmission_Id=202302280111PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO26980&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.