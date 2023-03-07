UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ( OLK) today announced an agreement with Regeneron Genetics Center® (RGC) focused on the use and development of Olink High-Plex offerings as a proteomics platform of choice, with a goal of generating proteomic data at scale to augment RGC’s vast genomics information store. RGC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that focuses on early gene discovery and functional genomics to ultimately improve patient outcomes.



The combination of RGC’s genomics capabilities with Olink’s proteomics platform aims to enable RGC to drive new advances in precision medicine by allowing for a more complete understanding of complex disease mechanisms, discovery of new biomarkers, and potential identification of new therapeutic targets. The platform strives to expand the understanding of protein pathways and disease biology, thereby improving the efficiency of target discovery and downstream drug development.

“The goal of our agreement is to optimize the Olink® Explore platform’s ability to integrate with our existing sequencing infrastructure to seamlessly enable a new layer of actionable data that lies closest to the phenotype. We have already seen early signs that layering proteomic data on top of our traditional methods using genomics is providing increased confidence in what we hypothesize,” said John Overton, Ph.D., Vice President and Chief Sequencing Officer of Regeneron Genetics Center. “RGC hopes that further development and use of the Olink® Explore platform through this agreement will help to unlock a deeper understanding of the underlying biology of disease, in turn informing Regeneron’s drug discovery and development approach.”

“By combining our expertise in protein detection and measurement with RGC's expertise in genetics and vast data stores, we expect this agreement to unlock the potential of our offerings to enable proteomics at scale, thereby allowing customers like RGC to achieve extraordinary new insights into disease biology and pave the way for more effective treatment options,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “We are proud to work with and support Regeneron Genetics Center, a leader in genetics research, to bring together the power of protein and genetic data to drive precision medicine forward.”

About Olink

Olink Holding AB ( OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

