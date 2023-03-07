SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that Thomas Sonderman, the company’s president and CEO, will present a keynote speech at the upcoming U.S. International Semiconductor Executive Summit (ISES) which will take place on March 7-8, 2023. The conference provides a platform to strengthen the U.S. supply chain and promote progress and collaboration among executives in semiconductor manufacturing, design and research. The theme of Sonderman’s keynote is “Revitalizing Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturing: Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Applications.”

With the passage and signing of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, companies in and adjacent to the semiconductor industry are working on plans to help revitalize domestic manufacturing, develop the workforce, strengthen American supply chains and accelerate the technologies of the future. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, in her recent speech on the CHIPS Act at Georgetown University, noted: “As with our leadership in nuclear energy and the space race, America’s ability to maintain our competitive edge in advanced technologies is essential to our ability to ensure the responsible deployment of that technology.”

During his keynote speech, Sonderman will discuss how SkyWater is uniquely positioned as a critical industry partner to bolster the vision of our country’s leaders and ignite a domestic semiconductor renaissance that includes onshoring the advanced packaging solutions of the future, once again leveraging America‘s record of unprecedented ingenuity in the technologies that are essential to our nation’s future. He will also talk about how we can address the challenges of bringing chip manufacturing back to the U.S., invest in opportunities for supply chain certainty and security, and enable nimble new innovations that can be accelerated with CHIPS funding to lead the next wave of computing.

According to Sonderman, “We can reclaim manufacturing leadership by having a national strategy derived from the CHIPS and Science Act. CHIPS funding will enable us to accelerate synergistic innovation while addressing the main challenges of reshoring, specifically near term talent shortages and higher costs. A key component of the CHIPS Act supports semiconductor manufacturing workforce development initiatives, partnerships and programs. Moreover, what we discovered during the pandemic is that supply chain certainty, along with IP protection, is even more critical than low cost for many applications.”

Sonderman added: “Although advanced nodes get most of the attention, CHIPS funding will specifically allow for investments in important new innovations being driven at the ‘long tail’ of semiconductor device demand, which best represents the highly specialized needs of 65nm and above device technologies. This creates exciting opportunities for SkyWater to accelerate the adaptation of novel applications in critical markets such as aerospace, defense, bio-medical and advanced computing.”

Taking place in Phoenix, Arizona from March 7–8, 2023, U.S. ISES brings together participants from different sectors of the semiconductor supply chain, including political, business, financial, and research, and industry leaders. For more information on the event, please visit www.ises-usa.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based, U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer. and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

