CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+ (SP+), ( SP) a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced it has been named to Forbes annual list of America’s Best Small Companies.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Best Small Companies for 2023,” said Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SP+. “Over the last several years, we’ve made strategic investments to build cutting-edge technology solutions and lead the digital transformation of our industry. We believe this recognition reflects our strong positioning and positive growth trajectory.”

Forbes screened more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to identify 541 companies that had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The ranking is based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months and over the last five years, with more weight given to the latest year’s data.

The full Forbes 2023 America’s Best Small Companies list is available here.

About SP+

SP+blends industry-leading technology and best-in-class operations to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings. The Company is committed to elevating the consumer experience while meeting the objectives of its diverse clients across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these statements by using words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “confident”, “could”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “guidance”, “pathway”, “will”, and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to operations and the business environment. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

CONTACT:

William Rongey
SP+
Director of Corporate Communications
312-274-2102

