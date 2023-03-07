CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+ (SP+), ( SP) a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced it has been named to Forbes annual list of America’s Best Small Companies.



“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Best Small Companies for 2023,” said Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SP+. “Over the last several years, we’ve made strategic investments to build cutting-edge technology solutions and lead the digital transformation of our industry. We believe this recognition reflects our strong positioning and positive growth trajectory.”

Forbes screened more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to identify 541 companies that had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The ranking is based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months and over the last five years, with more weight given to the latest year’s data.

The full Forbes 2023 America’s Best Small Companies list is available here.

About SP+

SP+blends industry-leading technology and best-in-class operations to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings. The Company is committed to elevating the consumer experience while meeting the objectives of its diverse clients across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

