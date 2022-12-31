PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, has announced that the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:30pm EST in a virtual-only format where shareholders may attend and participate in the meeting via live webcast.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate, and vote at the Meeting online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1416, Meeting ID being 1416, using Password "covalon2023" (case sensitive).

If you are a non-registered Shareholder (shareholder who holds their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee, or other intermediary) and want to vote online at the Meeting, you must appoint yourself as proxyholder and register with TSX Trust Company in advance of the Meeting by emailing [email protected] the "Request for Control Number" form, which can be found here https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75. Registering your proxyholder is an additional step to be completed AFTER you have submitted your form of proxy or voting instruction form.

Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be able to vote at the Meeting but will be able to attend the Meeting as guests.

Guests are invited to attend the meeting by navigating to https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1416, Meeting ID being 1416, and clicking on "I am a Guest".

Copies of Covalon's Management Information Circular, financial statements, and MD&A can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and under Sedar Filings on the Investors tab of Covalon's website.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

