Allegro MicroSystems to Host Inaugural Analyst Day on March 14, 2023

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) ( ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced the Company will host its inaugural Analyst Day on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Convene 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Analyst Day will provide expanded insights into Allegro’s strategy, technology and innovation, as well as its focus on high-growth end markets. Key members of Allegro’s executive team will be in attendance including President and Chief Executive Officer, Vineet Nargolwala, Chief Financial Officer, Derek D’Antilio, as well as senior leaders of technology development, product, sales and marketing. In addition to addressing Allegro’s technology leadership and strategic alignment with secular mega-trends, the Company will share an updated financial model as well as product demos showcasing its industry-leading magnetic sensor and power ICs.

Allegro’s Analyst Day will be a hybrid event with in-person attendance by invitation-only due to limited capacity. Live virtual attendance as well as an archived webcast of the event and presentation will also be publicly available on the Company’s website in the Events & Presentations section.

About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Jalene Hoover
VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 512 751-6526
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3Nzg3OSM1NDMzMzk3IzIxNzk2NjY=
Allegro-MicroSystems-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.