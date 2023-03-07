Senior leaders from Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, will participate in a panel discussion and host individual meetings Thursday, March 2, during the BofA Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jean-Michel Ribiéras, chairman and chief executive officer, and other company leaders will discuss a brief presentation.

The panel will highlight small and midcap companies in the paper and packaging sector. The discussion will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST and will be streamed online. To register and watch the webcast, click here.

The presentation will be available at investors.sylvamo.com before the conference begins.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,500 colleagues. Net sales for 2022 were $3.6 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

