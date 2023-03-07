Sonic+Foundry%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management, and streaming solutions, today announced that it will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 9 a.m. CST on Friday, March 10.

Sonic Foundry’s CEO Joe Mozden will review the company’s 2022 key milestones and achievements, including the launch of three new business units, Global Learning Exchange™, Vidable™, and Video Solutions. These new business units represent a core plank in the company’s strategy for reinforcing its traditional enterprise video business while expanding into new and adjacent markets.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format and participants are welcome to attend in-person at Sonic Foundry’s headquarters in Madison, WI or virtually, via Mediasite Connect. Investors and shareholders can register here to attend the meeting virtually.

Shares can be voted electronically at proxyvote.com by entering the sixteen-digit control number located on the proxy card or in the email sent by the bank/broker that retains the shares. Voting is recommended in advance but must take place before 9:30am CST on March 10. A video archive of the presentation and Q&A will be available for 90 days.

Attendees can participate in a limited live Q&A session immediately following the presentation by submitting questions via Mediasite. Questions can also be submitted in advance to [email protected] and will be answered during the meeting as time permits.

About Sonic Foundry

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Madison, Wis., Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is dedicated to transforming how the world works and learns through innovative and scalable technology solutions. We help customers maximize the value of their video initiatives and infrastructure while leveraging our expertise and global footprint to help unlock a smarter, more connected world for learners, workers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Sonic Foundry’s family of brands includes Mediasite®, Video Solutions, Vidable™ and Global Learning Exchange™ which are trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, and health care organizations in dozens of countries around the world. For more information on how Sonic Foundry’s solutions can empower you and your organization to seize today’s opportunities as well as those of the future, visit www.sonicfoundry.com.

