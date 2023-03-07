It’s been 10 years since the official World Series of Poker (WSOP) free-to-play app first brought the thrill of live poker to mobile devices worldwide and the game is celebrating in kind, bringing together some of the biggest names in poker to form a WSOP Thrill Team.

The star-studded team will be featured in an ongoing campaign celebrating the hold (wink, wink) that poker has had on the world for years, but especially since becoming a televised sport that has turned everyday hobbyists into global superstars. The television and online campaign launched on February 28 and will run through the live World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas -- owned and operated by Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc. -- and later into the year.

WSOP Thrill Team members include:

Patrik Antonius of Helsinki: Three-time WSOP final table player

of Helsinki: Three-time WSOP final table player Espan Jorstad of Levanger, Norway: 2022 WSOP champion

of Levanger, Norway: 2022 WSOP champion Vanessa Selbst of New York: The first and only woman to ever reach the number one ranking on the Global Poker Index

of New York: The first and only woman to ever reach the number one ranking on the Global Poker Index Samantha Abernathy of Atlanta: Cashed three times at the 2021 WSOP event

of Atlanta: Cashed three times at the 2021 WSOP event Adam Hendrix of Alaska: Currently ranked in the top five on the Global Poker Index

of Alaska: Currently ranked in the top five on the Global Poker Index Landon Tice of Boca Raton, Florida: Has a total of 20 WSOP cashes

of Boca Raton, Florida: Has a total of 20 WSOP cashes Ethan Yau of Quincy, Massachusetts:Winner of a WSOP bracelet and five WSOP rings.

Beginning March 3, in anticipation of the World Series of Poker live competition this summer, players will experience a number of exciting new features embedded in the free-to-play app, including an interactive avatar host, festive poker hands, new bracelet and ring prizes, and more.

Guy Cedar, General Manager of the WSOP free-to-play-app, said:

“Making it to the World Series of Poker is playing in the big leagues, so as the official WSOP app, we are honored to bring that same thrill and excitement to players everywhere. Our online community is a daily celebration of the camaraderie and good-natured competition found around a poker table and we are proud to have played a role in fueling the game’s explosive growth.”

Since Playtika launched the WSOP free-to-play app in 2013, it has been downloaded millions of times, and has helped introduce poker to many beginners; Thrill Team members Samantha Abernathy and Ethan Yau both started playing the game using the WSOP app.

It has also popularized poker with a broader audience: nearly 20 percent of WSOP online players are female – a surprising stat considering that just 5 percent of poker professionals are women.

Thrill Team member Samantha Abernathy said:

“I have the WSOP app to thank for introducing me to the game of poker and providing a forum where I could fearlessly compete with others for free while still learning both the most basic and advanced strategies to win. This all-star Thrill Team is a reflection of the diversity you’ll find at poker tables around the world, virtually and in-person, and proof to never underestimate the player across from you.”

Thrill Team member Patrik Antonius said:

“I’m honored to be an inaugural Thrill Team member but even more excited to see who will be here with us 10 years from now, as the game continues to grow in popularity thanks to the WSOP mobile app. The next generation of poker players is sure to be even more talented as they continue to hone their skills online.”

About World Series of Poker®

WSOP® is the official free to play app of the World Series of Poker®, and one of the world's most downloaded free poker games. Home to millions of poker players across tablets and mobile, the game features countless exciting game modes, tournaments and special events while rewarding its best players with authentic virtual WSOP® prizes and poker-player trophies and glory.

WSOP is available to play on mobile and desktop using this link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsop.onelink.me%2F2949075411%2Fe7du494v

The World Series of Poker trademarks are licensed by Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

