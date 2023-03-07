Kopin Corporation Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

3 minutes ago
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead their comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with KOPN’s management to build upon their investor relations and shareholder communication program designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community.

Brian Prenoveau, CFA, Managing Director at MZ North America, will assist KOPN in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors.

Kopin provides critical components and subsystems for military, enterprise, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, innovative optics, and low-power ASICs.

Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin stated, “We are focused on delivering the potential of AR and VR to the military, industrial and consumer spaces. We believe that having MZ as a partner will assist in this goal by broadening our message to the investment community and achieving a fair valuation. We look forward to working with Brian and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to drive growth and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small microdisplays (AMLCD, OLED, FLCOS and MicroLED displays), optics, speech enhancement technology, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

