Heidrick & Struggles Announces Promotions of Partners, Principals, and Senior Client Principal across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Business

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023

Promotions span 22 cities across 14 countries as the firm further advances its commitment to professional development and culture against landscape of an ever-changing marketplace

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced promotions of 19 Partners, 29 Principals, and one Senior Client Principal in its Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses globally.

"Heidrick & Struggles is proud to cultivate leaders within our firm, and we are deeply committed to developing our teams and creating an unrivalled culture for top-performing talent," said President and CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan. "Our newly promoted cohort of consultants have proven to be dynamic, agile leaders who are recognized for their strong leadership, innovative thinking and spirit of collaboration, both within our own organization and when serving our clients and advising them on the complex array of talent and human capital issues they face today."

The promoted consultants are based in 22 cities across 14 countries.

Individuals promoted to Partner:

Individuals promoted to Principal:

Individual promoted to Senior Client Principal:

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Bianca Wilson
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG26196&sd=2023-02-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-announces-promotions-of-partners-principals-and-senior-client-principal-across-executive-search-and-heidrick-consulting-business-301757133.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG26196&Transmission_Id=202302280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG26196&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.