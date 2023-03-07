Disguise, Inc., the costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), today announced the costume rights to Afro Unicorn® for North America and EMEA. Commencing in 2023, Disguise will design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes and costume accessories for Afro Unicorn, a conscious brand with a mission to uplift and celebrate women and children of color.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005288/en/

Disguise announces multi-year costume rights to black female-owned, Afro Unicorn (Graphic: Business Wire)

Afro Unicorn, created by April Showers, is designed to represent the uniqueness of women and children of color in a truly diverse and inclusive fashion. After being told she was a unicorn by so many, April started to explore the unicorn symbol only to realize it is only available in white and lacks representation. April created a unicorn in multiple shades to represent a range of women of color, and Afro Unicorn was born.

The brand has skyrocketed onto the scene with 25 categories, from apparel and accessories to toys, puzzles, books, bedding, bandages, backpacks, collectibles, and more to inspire and remind women and children of color how unique, divine and magical they truly are.

With the May 2022 Walmart launch, Afro Unicorn is a true pioneer - the first female, Black-owned business to own a licensed character brand in major retail. The Afro Unicorn brand can be found in all major retail chains, both in-stores and online nationwide.

Disguise is proud to be launching Afro Unicorn products to support the extraordinary brand that its visionary founder and CEO April Showers has built to highlight the importance of representation and Black beauty,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “Diversity and inclusivity are important attributes to Disguise and the costumes we create globally and we are excited to launch beautiful costumes in support of such an amazing brand.”

Ms. Showers says: “It is absolutely thrilling to partner with Disguise on such incredibly inspiring costumes and costume accessories. By expanding my empowerment-led brand into this creative realm, children can live and play in a fantastical world of Afronia, brimming with characters, where they can be their authentic selves through play and their imaginations.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge costumes and accessories with licenses for the hottest properties and distribution across the world. Retail Monster, Afro Unicorn’s licensing agent, worked to finalize the partnership.

Disguise’s costumes for Afro Unicornwill be available in store and online at major retail and specialty stores this fall.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the costume and dress up industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories for the largest U.S. and international retailers, specialty and pop up stores. Based in San Diego, Disguise designs and manufactures millions of products each year for the hottest licensed brands in movies, television and video games for the U.S. and international markets. With new styles for every day dress up or occasions including Halloween, Book Day, Carnival and Purim, Disguise brings smiles and creates memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2023 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Afro Unicorn:

%3Cb%3EAfro+Unicorn%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E is a fully licensed character celebrating representation founded by visionary entrepreneur and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand with the mission to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. Afro Unicorn® represents the beauty and uniqueness of vanilla, caramel, and mocha complexions. From clothing and accessories to holiday gifting and educational resources, Afro Unicorn provides women and children with the confidence they need to embrace who they are – unique, divine, and magical. When a video of a kid influencer wearing an Afro Unicorn®t-shirt went viral, Walmart reached out to Ms. Showers about a collaboration. Recently, %3Ci%3EABC+News+Good+Morning+America+3%3A+What+You+Need+To+Know%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3ECBS+Mornings%3C%2Fi%3E did segments on %3Ci%3EAfro+Unicorn%3C%2Fi%3E%3Ci%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fi%3E. She created the character @afrounicorn_official %3Ci%3E%28IG+Account%3C%2Fi%3E%29 to remind women and kids of color how unique and magical they are. Oprah Daily, Viola Davis, Sherri Shepherd, Alicia Keys, and Tina Knowles are all early believers. Ms. Showers hopes her success is the "blueprint" to empower and inspire women of color to enter the licensing space with 45 + licensee partners worldwide. Shattering the glass ceiling, Ms. Showers is the first Black woman to own a fully licensed character brand in major retail with a significant presence at seven top retail stores, including Walmart, Target, HomeGoods, Kohls, JCPenney, Amazon, and NovaKids. Afro Unicorn will also launch at Walmart Canada this February. In 2022, Afro Unicorn® hit the shelves of 3,800 Walmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico with party supplies and apparel. To learn more about Afro Unicorn™ and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit %3Ci%3Ewww.afrounicorn.com%3C%2Fi%3E or follow the brand on%3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Retail Monster LLC:

Launched by an Executive Team that brings over 70 years of retail, buying, sales, marketing, finance, and licensing experience to its clients, Retail Monster LLC (www.retailmonster.com) utilizes its relationships with best-in-class manufacturers and retailers to deliver strategic licensed programs to the shelf. Established in March 2016, Retail Monster operates office locations out of Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Bentonville, Ark., Minneapolis, MN, and London, England.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005288/en/