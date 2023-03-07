Recently, an award ceremony was held at the Residence of France in Hong Kong, where Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”), and Founder of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD), was bestowed the “Knight - Order of Arts and Letters” by Christile Drulhe, the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, for his outstanding work bridging China and France through art and culture.

Christile Drulhe highlighted the exemplary and leading role Dr. Choi has played in developing and promoting culture and art exchanges between China and France.

AMTD Group, led by Dr. Choi, endeavors to promote Chinese arts, entertainment and culture to the world, inheriting the profoundness of traditional oriental culture, and at the same time bringing and integrating diversified cultures from all over the world into China Hong Kong to showcase the beauty and splendor of western arts. In particular, he has introduced music, martial arts, cuisine, photography, and other arts to the World Economic Forum in Davos and has also jointly produced a series of movies showcasing Chinese culture, including Shock Wave 2, Shock Wave 3, The White Storm 3, The Trading Floor, My First of May, and Atonement. He partnered with Jay Chou, a Chinese pop star and well-known cultural art collector, as well as Enviseam to support the “Art Colure with Artistes curated by Jay”.

In addition, Dr. Choi has successfully introduced cutting-edge culture and arts to Hong Kong, broadening Hong Kong people’s artistic horizon and infusing the charm of global arts into the region. Specifically, AMTD Group, has acquired the prestigious France’s century-old fashion platform L’Officiel Group, becoming the pioneering Chinese company that owns one of the top fashion media and magazines in the world. He supported French May, one of the largest cultural events in Asia, as well as Art Basel, which showcases representative works of the world's top art galleries. He also supported the “Lumieres Hong Kong” event, which inherits the long-standing French light and shadow event “Lyon Light Festival”.

Dr. Choi commented, “I am very grateful to the French Government for its affirmation and the award of the ‘Knight - Order of Arts and Letters.’ This honor encourages me to continue to vigorously promote cultural heritage, facilitate the exchange and integration of arts in the future. I will endeavor to bridge the East with the West through cultural channels, and continuously demonstrate China’s cultural influence on the world.”

In addition to the prestigious recognition awarded to Dr. Choi, Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA Group and an independent director of AMTD Digital Inc., was named as a member of the Order of Canada on December 29, 2022.

As a president emeritus of Waterloo and an alumni and former member of the University of Waterloo’s Board of Governors, Dr. Hamdullahpur’s Order of Canada award is in recognition of his groundbreaking research in mechanical and mechatronics engineering and his visionary leadership in academia. Dr. Hamdullahpur was Waterloo’s sixth president and vice-chancellor, beginning his first of two terms in 2010. During his leadership, the University saw significant growth in several areas, including at its campuses and initiatives focusing on student support and development. He was one of 10 university presidents to join the United Nations’ HeForShe IMPACT 10x10x10 global campaign for gender equity, and he established the Equity Office and the President’s Anti-racism Taskforce. During his presidency, he oversaw the creation of more than 7,500 jobs and $2.3 billion in revenue through entrepreneurship programs at the University. Hamdullahpur is currently also a professor in Waterloo Engineering and serves as chancellor of International Business University.

Dr. Hamdullahpur is among 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada announced by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

Dr. Hamdullahpur commented: “I am proud of Calvin’s recognition by the French Government. This award is so fitting, so deserving for Calvin as he, among so many other things he does, always makes culture and, cultural exchanges a priority. Establishing a cultural bridge between China and Hong Kong and, France is a shining example of his passion and commitment to arts and culture. I extend my personal congratulations to Calvin for this prestigious honour.”

