Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at The Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

1 hours ago
WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) ( VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at The Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, taking place from March 6 - 8, 2023, in Boston, MA.

Event details:

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Time: 2:50 PM - 3:20 PM ET

Location: Boston, MA

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link:
(https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/vrca/2007768)

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “look forward,” and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations with regard to the future relationship of Verrica and PPS, Verrica’s expectations with regard to the timing of the resubmission of the NDA for VP-102 and the potential approval of VP-102. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the drug development process and the regulatory approval process, Verrica’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings Verrica makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

Terry Kohler
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

