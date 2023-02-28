Eventbrite, Inc. ( NYSE:EB, Financial), a global self-service ticketing, marketing and experience technology platform, today posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Fourth Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter can be found on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com.

“Our strong fourth quarter and full year financial results reflect great execution in enabling creator success and growth. We powered the experience economy with $3.3 billion of ticket sales in 2022 as consumers attended 5 million total events offered by our creators. New tools, like Ads, are making an impact for creators who rely on Eventbrite to build their audience using our scale and marketplace,” said Julia Hartz, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“As industry leaders, we will continue to innovate on marketing and demand generation capabilities that help creators share their unique content with a bigger audience of consumers. We’ve taken the difficult and important steps to restructure our business to accelerate toward a two-sided marketplace and our long-term financial targets. We are focused on the opportunity to help our customers grow faster while driving improved profitability, sustainable growth and increased shareholder value.”

Earnings Webcast Information

Eventbrite will host a conference call and live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Event: Eventbrite Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com.

Additional Information

For further information, please refer to Eventbrite’s filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, its amended quarterly reports on Form 10-Q/A for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 restating certain cash flow items, and its Form 8-K, all of which are filed today.

About Eventbrite

