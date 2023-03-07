Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Repurchase of All Common Stock Owned by Clearlake Capital

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SPRING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. ( SND) (the “Company”) announced today that it has repurchased 5.18 million shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) from Clearlake Capital Partners II (Master), L.P., an affiliate of Clearlake Capital Group (“Clearlake”), for approximately $8.85 million, of which $4.42 million was paid in cash and the remainder was financed through an unsecured promissory note issued to Clearlake. The promissory note will mature on December 15, 2023. The Shares represent all of the common stock owned by Clearlake and approximately 11.3% of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock immediately prior to the purchase.

“We are committed to delivering long term value to our shareholders,” stated Charles Young, Smart Sand’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this buyout of Clearlake’s equity position demonstrates our focus on shareholder returns and is a good investment in the future of Smart Sand. I want to thank Clearlake for its long-term commitment to Smart Sand. Clearlake provided the Company with initial capital in 2012 to begin developing our Oakdale facility and has been a good partner for the Company over the last eleven years.”

About Smart Sand:

We are a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company. We offer complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions to our frac sand customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White sand, which is a premium sand used as proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells and for a variety of industrial applications. We also offer proppant logistics solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminals and our SmartSystems™ wellsite storage capabilities. We market our products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. We own and operate premium Northern White sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have direct access to four Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

About Clearlake:

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.®. The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

Contact:

Lee Beckelman
Phone: (281) 231-2660
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3ODY1NiM1NDM1MzIyIzIwMTY2OTY=
Smart-Sand-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.