SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALGS, “Aligos”, the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and viral diseases, today announced that it will report the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases and viral infections. Aligos is leveraging its expertise in liver and infectious diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and for the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for coronaviruses. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in these disease areas, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 2, 2022 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

