Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor events.

JMP Securities Technology Conference

Fireside Chat Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 12:00 PM PT

Chief Executive Officer, George Arison and Chief Financial Officer, Vanna Krantz

San Francisco, CA

New Street Research Online Dating Summit

Virtual Fireside Chat Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 11:30 AM ET

Chief Executive Officer, George Arison and Chief Financial Officer, Vanna Krantz

New York, NY

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be made available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.grindr.com%2F. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the event.

Management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the JMP Securities Technology Conference.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 11 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006404/en/