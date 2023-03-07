DigitalBridge+Group%2C+Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

March 5 – 8: Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, FL

Jacky Wu, Chief Financial Officer of DigitalBridge, will be speaking on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 1:05 p.m. ET. The presentation webcast will be broadcast over the internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com%2Fevents.

Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings at the conference.

March 6 – 9: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – San Francisco, CA

Jacky Wu, Chief Financial Officer of DigitalBridge, will be giving a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:50 a.m. PT. The presentation webcast will be broadcast over the internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com%2Fevents.

Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings at the conference.

March 13 – 14: 5th Annual TowerXchange Meetup MENA – Dubai, UAE

Sadiq Malik, Managing Director at DigitalBridge, will be participating in the panel, “How Can Digital Infracos Support Investment in Smart Infrastructure” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. GST.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

March 13 – 15: IJ LATAM 2023 – Miami, FL

Geneviève Maltais-Boisvert, Managing Director at DigitalBridge, will be participating in the Stream 1, Brazil Case Study, “Evolving Financing Options in an Increasingly Competitive Environment” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 4:15 p.m. ET. She will also be participating in the panel discussion “Structuring Hybrid Financing Solutions for Digital Infrastructure, Municipal Projects, and Smart Cities” on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. ET with Christian Velasco, Investment Director at InfraBridge.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

March 21 – 22: PEI, Infrastructure Investor Global Investor Forum 2023 – Berlin, Germany

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge, will be delivering the keynote presentation on how global demand for faster and better connectivity is driving digital infrastructure investment, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. CET.

Senior Management executives from the firm’s capital formation and investment management teams will be attending and conducting in-person meetings at the conference.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

About DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $65 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

