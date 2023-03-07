Westlake Epoxy Receives EcoVadis Platinum Award Recognizing its Sustainability Efforts

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that Westlake Epoxy’s European business received a 2022 Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Westlake Epoxy was also rated at this level in 2021 which positions it at the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

Westlake Epoxy is a leading global producer of epoxy resins, modifiers and curing agents for high-performance materials. It serves a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, civil engineering and construction, composites and wind energy, electronics, electrical equipment, and marine and protective coatings.

“Sustainability is key to Westlake’s strategy and integrated in our operations and product offering,” said Larry Schubert, vice president, corporate development and sustainability for Westlake Corporation. “This EcoVadis Platinum rating reaffirms our commitment to create a sustainable present and future. True to our Mission of Enhancing Your Life Every day.®

“Westlake Epoxy is delighted that EcoVadis has recognized its sustainability efforts by maintaining the Platinum rating. This external benchmark shows our progress to reduce our carbon footprint and climate impact. It is a strong encouragement for the growing group of our associates who are actively contributing to our CLEAN strategy,” said Ann Frederix, vice president, Westlake Epoxy. “Our materials and technical solutions are essential for our customers today and we are committed to providing the essential materials of their future.”

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's website at www.westlake.com.

