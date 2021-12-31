DURECT Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 7

PR Newswire

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and host a conference call after the market close on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Tuesday, March 7 @ 4:30pm Eastern Time / 1:30pm Pacific Time

Toll Free:

1-877-869-3847

International:

201-689-8261

Conference ID:

13736560

Webcast:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Do9m0bih

About DURECT Corporation
DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. Larsucosterol (also known as DUR-928), DURECT's lead drug candidate, binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs), epigenetic enzymes which are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) patients. Larsucosterol is in clinical development for the potential treatment of AH, for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation; non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is also being explored. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER® platform technology, is FDA-approved and has been exclusively licensed to Innocoll Pharmaceuticals for development and commercialization in the United States. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to: the development and commercialization of POSIMIR by Innocoll, the potential to develop larsucosterol for AH, NASH or other indications, and the potential benefits, if any, of DURECT's product candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, the risk that Innocoll may not commercialize POSIMIR successfully, the risk that the AHFIRM trial takes longer to conduct than anticipated due to COVID-19 or other factors, the risk that ongoing and future clinical trials of larsucosterol do not confirm the results from earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy of larsucosterol in a statistically significant manner, and risks related to the sufficiency of DURECT's cash resources, DURECT's anticipated capital requirements and capital expenditures, DURECT's need or desire for additional financing, DURECT's ability to obtain capital to fund its operations and expenses and DURECT's ability to continue to operate as a going concern. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's most recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors." These reports are available on DURECT's website at www.durect.com under the "Investors" tab and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is based on information available to DURECT as of the date hereof, and DURECT assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments, except as required by law.

NOTE: POSIMIR® is a trademark of Innocoll Pharmaceuticals Limited in the U.S. and a trademark of DURECT Corporation outside of the U.S. SABER® is a trademark of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. Larsucosterol (DUR-928) is an investigational drug candidate under development and has not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication.

favicon.png?sn=SF28229&sd=2023-02-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/durect-corporation-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-march-7-301758809.html

SOURCE DURECT Corporation

