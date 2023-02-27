ZTE holds Global Industrial Innovation Forum at MWC 2023, shaping digital innovation

PR Newswire

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023

  • ZTE held a Global Industrial Innovation Forum with the theme of "Shaping Digital Innovation" at MWC 2023
  • The Forum gathered experts to deliver keynote speeches and discuss around the trending insights, business development strategies and technologies in specific areas

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, held a Global Industrial Innovation Forum with the theme of "Shaping Digital Innovation" at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 27, 2023. The forum covers two sessions in terms of "Future Trends and Opportunities" and "Unleashing New Value", gathering experts from global telecom operators, leading consulting agencies, eco-partners and related industries to deliver keynote speeches and discuss around the trending insights, business development strategies and technologies in specific areas.

Guests attending and delivering speeches on the forum are including: Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE; John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA; George Held, Chief of Staff of VEON Group; Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison; Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence; Ni Fei, SVP of ZTE; Spas Velinov, CTO of Yettel Bulgaria EAD; Dr. Terje Jensen, SVP of Telenor Group; Ma Hongbing, GM of Science & Technology Innovation Department of China Unicom; Dr. Bi Qi, Chief Expert of China Telecom; Dr. Bai Gang, VP of ZTE; Hu Junjie, GM of Wireline Marketing of ZTE; Juan David Rodriguez, CTO of America Movil Peru S.A.C; Dr. Rizal Akbar, VP of Telkom Indonesia; Tanapong Ittisakulchai, CEBO of AIS; and Ovens Andrew John, Chief Director of Global Service of ZTE Europe.

Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE, delivered a welcome speech for the forum, said: "We are now facing the greatest digital wave ever, which will bring changes we have never seen before, and with these changes will come opportunities. To seize these opportunities, innovation will be crucial. That's why we named this session 'Shaping Digital Innovation'. The digital innovation essentially brings multiple benefits in terms of three aspects. First, it fundamentally boosts the development of the ICT industry, extends the boundaries of capacity, and safeguards sustainability. Second, it creates new values for verticals. By unleashing the power of digital innovation, we can drive massive increases in both efficiency and profitability. Third, it can unlock infinite possibilities beyond our imagination. With the continuous evolution of digital technologies, the real and digital worlds will converge and evolve faster, and finally reshape our entire society. ZTE remains open and committed to ensuring benefits for our customers and partners, and aims to build a digital and intelligent ecosystem for shared success."

During the session of "Future Trends and Opportunities", a number of guest speakers delivered keynote speeches on the trending insights of 2023 and future business development strategies, including George Held, Chief of Staff of VEON Group; Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison; Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence; Ni Fei, SVP of ZTE; Spas Velinov, CTO of Yettel Bulgaria EAD; and Dr. Terje Jensen, SVP of Telenor Group.

With the irreversible trend of digital transformation, the increasing demand for traffic and computing power cannot be ignored. The overarching trend of green development worldwide is imminent. Therefore, responding to the trends of times, exploring the new opportunities of growing digital intelligence, riding the waves of global technological and industrial evolution have become key enablers for enterprises clinching long-term victory.

During the session of "Unleashing New Value", Ma Hongbing, GM of Science & Technology Innovation Department of China Unicom; Dr. Bi Qi, Chief Expert of China Telecom; Dr. Bai Gang, VP of ZTE; Hu Junjie, GM of Wireline Marketing of ZTE; Juan David Rodriguez, CTO of America Movil Peru S.A.C; Dr. Rizal Akbar, VP of Telkom Indonesia; Tanapong Ittisakulchai, CEBO of AIS; and Ovens Andrew John, Chief Director of Global Service of ZTE Europe, delivered keynote speeches on 5G Growing, Brightening a New Optical Era, Intelligent New Operation and Maintenance, Digital Twin, and other technical fields.

As a digital native company, ZTE has been cooperating extensively with global partners in digital infrastructure construction and digital industry development, promoting digital intelligence and low-carbonization for industries with innovative ICT technologies. ZTE will always stick to the business philosophy of "Simplicity, Agility, and Openness for Win-Win", and is committed to serving as the "Driver of Digital Economy" to shape digital innovation.

