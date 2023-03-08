Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today announced an expansive lineup of coasters, family rides, water attractions, and fun-filled experiences and events for the 2023 season.

“These new attractions are an exciting opportunity to ramp up the joy of our parks to a whole new level. We can't wait to share these fun and thrilling experiences with our guests, giving them reasons to visit us multiple times per year,” said Six Flags CEO, Selim Bassoul. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to explore our parks, discover something fresh and exciting, and create new memories with their families!”

For 2023, Six Flags is introducing an incredible selection of thrilling new attractions:

Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, introduces Splash Island , a brand-new area for our young thrill seekers. The area will include a tree house play structure and fourteen new kids’ slides in Hurricane Harbor. This amazing tree house will be packed with 50+ exciting play features, from mini slides and curtain waterfalls to the grand finale: an enormous water bucket ready to drench those daring enough to take the plunge.

, a brand-new area for our young thrill seekers. The area will include a tree house play structure and fourteen new kids’ slides in Hurricane Harbor. This amazing tree house will be packed with 50+ exciting play features, from mini slides and curtain waterfalls to the grand finale: an enormous water bucket ready to drench those daring enough to take the plunge. Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the Thrill Capital of South Texas, and Six Flags Over Georgia, the Thrill Capital of the South, debut the world’s first single-rail racing coasters, KID FLASH™ Cosmic Coaster . These roller coasters have a unique single-rail track and a comfortable seating design for adults and children alike, with tracks that cross over and under each other multiple times throughout the ride.

. These roller coasters have a unique single-rail track and a comfortable seating design for adults and children alike, with tracks that cross over and under each other multiple times throughout the ride. Six Flags Fiesta Texas also debuts ESIX Gaming , a 5,000 square foot, state-of-the-art esports arena and campus with 50 custom built gaming PC stations, five console stations with the newest next-generation consoles, a live esports tournaments event stage, and much more.

, a 5,000 square foot, state-of-the-art esports arena and campus with 50 custom built gaming PC stations, five console stations with the newest next-generation consoles, a live esports tournaments event stage, and much more. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor San Antonio at Six Flags Fiesta Texas unveil a thrilling water park expansion, including a collection of 11 individual water slides and raft rides for younger guests.

Six Flags White Water, the Southeast’s Largest Water Park, debuts Caribbean Cove , a new interactive water play complex with four water slides and more than 25 interactive water features.

, a new interactive water play complex with four water slides and more than 25 interactive water features. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, brings thrills from the animal world to its guests. The Rainforest Trail will transport guests to a lush tropical environment where they will encounter free-flying butterflies, colorful fish, a sloth, and other exotic wildlife. More animal adventures will await guests at the new Shark Experience , featuring state-of-the-art audio and visual enhancements. The experience includes interactive education opportunities that compliment a walk-through underwater tunnel and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the 300,000 gallon exhibit with a variety of shark species, exotic fish and stingrays from around the world.

, featuring state-of-the-art audio and visual enhancements. The experience includes interactive education opportunities that compliment a walk-through underwater tunnel and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the 300,000 gallon exhibit with a variety of shark species, exotic fish and stingrays from around the world. Six Flags Mexico, the undisputed Thrill Capital of Latin America, and Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec bring home exciting new events this year. Colorful experiences arrive with Héroes y Villanos Fest ; live music and sunlight will cover the water park at Music & Party Fest ; and guests will be immersed into the virtual world at Gaming & Coaster Fest . But the fun does not stop there! Our brand-new Fun Walks will give our guests more time to enjoy delicious food and thrilling attractions after the parks close.

; live music and sunlight will cover the water park at ; and guests will be immersed into the virtual world at . But the fun does not stop there! Our brand-new will give our guests more time to enjoy delicious food and thrilling attractions after the parks close. Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, debuts AQUAMAN™: Power Wave, a revolutionary water coaster and the first of its kind in North America. Riders are launched backward and forward, traveling on more than 2,000 feet of track up two 150-foot towers. After a 90° facedown hold, it then plunges them straight down at 63 miles per hour. This ultimate experience ends with a massive final plunge through a giant wave of water. AQUAMAN: Power Wave is the park’s 14 th coaster.

a revolutionary water coaster and the first of its kind in North America. Riders are launched backward and forward, traveling on more than 2,000 feet of track up two 150-foot towers. After a 90° facedown hold, it then plunges them straight down at 63 miles per hour. This ultimate experience ends with a massive final plunge through a giant wave of water. is the park’s 14 coaster. Six Flags New England, the Thrill Capital of New England, showcases the latest in animatronic technology with Dino Off Road Adventure . Families can experience an unprecedented attraction that combines animatronic technology and modern ingenuity. Guests will embark on an off-road journey with life-sized dinosaurs, immersive environments, cutting-edge audio, interactive guides, and educational elements.

. Families can experience an unprecedented attraction that combines animatronic technology and modern ingenuity. Guests will embark on an off-road journey with life-sized dinosaurs, immersive environments, cutting-edge audio, interactive guides, and educational elements. Six Flags St. Louis, the Gateway to Thrills, premiers a twisting, turning, racing family coaster called Rookie Racer . Passengers take the wheel as they fly around the thrilling Formula 1-inspired coaster track. This wild ride consists of tight turns, daring drops and a huge loop, making it an exciting experience for daredevils of all ages.

. Passengers take the wheel as they fly around the thrilling Formula 1-inspired coaster track. This wild ride consists of tight turns, daring drops and a huge loop, making it an exciting experience for daredevils of all ages. At all participating Six Flags parks, it’s not only Spring Break, it’s Scream Break ! At this exclusive, spine-tingling after-hours event, guests can enjoy reduced wait times for some of the park's most thrilling rides and coasters, plus creepy haunted houses, frightening entertainment, and much more!

! At this exclusive, spine-tingling after-hours event, guests can enjoy reduced wait times for some of the park's most thrilling rides and coasters, plus creepy haunted houses, frightening entertainment, and much more! Six Flags is thrilled to share that there are a variety of new events taking place at participating Six Flags parks this year! From the thrilling “Scream Break” to the delectable “Flavors of the World,” guests are sure to find something they will enjoy. Plus, don’t miss the fantastic “Viva La Fiesta” and “Blues, Brews, and BBQ” celebrations!

taking place at participating Six Flags parks this year! From the thrilling “Scream Break” to the delectable “Flavors of the World,” guests are sure to find something they will enjoy. Plus, don’t miss the fantastic “Viva La Fiesta” and “Blues, Brews, and BBQ” celebrations! The 2 nd annual Oktoberfest is an exciting and unique event that brings the authentic German spirit to life, featuring music, food, and entertainment, all while enjoying the thrills and rides of a Six Flags theme park.

annual is an exciting and unique event that brings the authentic German spirit to life, featuring music, food, and entertainment, all while enjoying the thrills and rides of a Six Flags theme park. Get spooky at Six Flags’ newest Halloween family-by-day event, Kids Boo Fest . There’s plenty of fun with captivating decorations, trick-or-treat trails, costume contests, pumpkin decorating, and spooktacular daytime shows.

. There’s plenty of fun with captivating decorations, trick-or-treat trails, costume contests, pumpkin decorating, and spooktacular daytime shows. Fright Fest is the ultimate Halloween experience, featuring thrilling rides, over 50 spooky shows, and 150+ eerie mazes and haunted houses. Get ready for a night of screams and scares at Six Flags Fright Fest!

is the ultimate Halloween experience, featuring thrilling rides, over 50 spooky shows, and 150+ eerie mazes and haunted houses. Get ready for a night of screams and scares at Six Flags Fright Fest! Holiday in the Park is an event like no other, the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. This season, make the most of the holiday with this unforgettable experience and enjoy the spectacular lights, exhilarating rides, festive shows, and holiday treats. Come make memories that will last a lifetime!

Six Flags offers a three-tiered Season Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests. The Gold Season Pass is perfect for frequent visits to the theme park through Labor Day. The Platinum Season Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all season including Hurricane Harbor or White Water water parks, Fright Fest, and Holiday in the Park (at participating parks). The Diamond Season Pass provides the best value including all the advantages of a Platinum Season Pass plus greater discounts and admission to all Six Flags parks. For more information on these best offers, visit www.sixflags.com.

