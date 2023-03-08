Cummins honors NN, Inc. with its 2022 Best Delivery Performance Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. ( NNBR), a global diversified industrial company, is pleased to announce that it earned two 2022 Best Delivery Performance – Direct Sourcing awards from Cummins Inc. at the recent Cummins 2022 Global Supplier Recognition event. Out of the thousands of companies across its value chain, Cummins recognized a total of 20 domestic and global suppliers. NN received both the North America and the Global award in the delivery category.

“Cummins’ recognition highlights NN’s ability to deliver a broad range of high-precision products at high volume, with on-time delivery to North America, China, Europe, and India,” said Andrew Wall, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, NN, Inc. “We appreciate the longstanding partnership with Cummins and look forward to serving their future needs.”

Cummins designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a large portfolio of power solutions, helping position companies for the energy transition. NN supplies the company with engineered components for fuel injectors, turbochargers, and emissions dosing systems, which contribute to more energy-efficient operation of powertrains in a broad range of demanding industrial applications.

“Delivery performance at this level requires great communication within our factories, and also with our customer,” said Douglas Campos, NN’s Interim Chief Operations Officer. “I am grateful for the commitment of our NN teams and for our solid relationship with Cummins.”

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 30 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Jeff Tryka, CFA

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

616-295-2509

