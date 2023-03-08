Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it has acquired the Texas-based industrial water treatment service business of the former Bob Johnson & Associates from Kemco Systems, further strengthening Evoqua's service footprint in the Texas market.

The deal includes the industrial water treatment service business accounts for the Houston and Waxahachie, Texas regions as well as its deionization (DI) and carbon tank assets. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This acquisition will expand our service and aftermarket business in the Texas market while strengthening our ability to better support and serve our industrial customers in the region," said Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer, Ron Keating.

The business currently serves customers primarily in the healthcare, educational, pharmaceutical, beverage and manufacturing markets. It provides customers with deionization (DI) exchange, membrane cleaning and preventative maintenance service.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

About Kemco Systems

Since 1969, Kemco has delivered over 7,000 systems worldwide for industrial water reuse/recycle, wastewater treatment, water heating and heat recovery. Kemco systems are built to the highest standards of excellence, for the most challenging conditions and offer exceptional reliability, outstanding quality and top value for its client's energy dollar. Learn more at www.kemcosystems.com.

