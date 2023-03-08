RENO, Nev., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. ( AQMS) (“Aqua Metals" or the “Company”), a pioneer in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022, and provide a business update after the market closes on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.



To access the live call, please dial (877) 407-9708 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8259. Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://event.webcasts.com/aqms or from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aquametals.com/.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until September 9, 2023, by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and using the replay passcode 13736332. The webcast replay will also be available in the investor events section of the Aqua Metals website.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. ( AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for our pilot recycling plant, our ability to recycle lithium-ion batteries and the expected benefits of recycling lithium-ion batteries. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the risk that we may not be able to acquire the funding necessary to develop our recently acquired five-acre campus; (2) the risk that we may not be able to develop the recycling facility on the five-acre campus within the expected time or at all; (3) even if we are able to develop the recycling facility, the risk that we may not realize the expected benefits; (4) the risk that licensees may refuse or be slow to adopt our AquaRefining process as an alternative to smelting in spite of the perceived benefits of AquaRefining; (5) the risk that we may not realize the expected economic benefits from any licenses we may enter into; (6) the risk that we may not be able to access additional capital, through the sale of our TRIC facilities and equipment or otherwise, as and when needed and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2022. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

